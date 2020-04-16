www.nps.gov/blri; 828-298-0398 recorded message or 828-348-3400 park headquarters
Blue Ridge Music Center Trails
Milepost 213; GPS: 36.573791, -80.850049
High Meadow Trail
1.35 miles one way (Easy)
Fisher Peak Loo
2.24 miles loop (Moderate)
Cumberland Knob
Parkway construction began at this site in 1935 and it was the first public attraction to open on the parkway; milepost 217.5; GPS: 36.554021, -80.907421
Cumberland Knob Trail
0.5 mile (Easy)
Gulley Creek Trail
2.0 miles (Strenuous)
Doughton Park
Bluff Mountain Trail (Mountains-to-Sea Trail)
7.5 mile (one way) from Brinegar Cabin to Basin Cove Overlook, can be broken up into smaller hikes
Milepost: 238.6
GPS: 36.422659, -81.183738
Note: Parking available at Brinegar Cabin, Visitor Center, Wildcat Rocks, Bluff Mountain and Basin Cove overlook
Basin Creek Trail
4.8 miles (one way)
Longbottom Road, Traphill
GPS: 36.389109, -81.161170
Notes: First 1.5 mile is easy with no creek crossings, next 3.3 miles (and back) to Caudill Cabin is moderate to strenuous with 16-17 creek crossings that require wading after spring rains.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.