A black swallowtail butterfly on blooming dense blazing star at the Doughton Park Recreation Area on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Laurel Springs in July 2017.

www.nps.gov/blri; 828-298-0398 recorded message or 828-348-3400 park headquarters

Blue Ridge Music Center Trails

Milepost 213; GPS: 36.573791, -80.850049

High Meadow Trail

1.35 miles one way (Easy)

Fisher Peak Loo

2.24 miles loop (Moderate)

Cumberland Knob

Parkway construction began at this site in 1935 and it was the first public attraction to open on the parkway; milepost 217.5; GPS: 36.554021, -80.907421

Cumberland Knob Trail

0.5 mile (Easy)

Gulley Creek Trail

2.0 miles (Strenuous)

Doughton Park

Bluff Mountain Trail (Mountains-to-Sea Trail)

7.5 mile (one way) from Brinegar Cabin to Basin Cove Overlook, can be broken up into smaller hikes

Milepost: 238.6

GPS: 36.422659, -81.183738

Note: Parking available at Brinegar Cabin, Visitor Center, Wildcat Rocks, Bluff Mountain and Basin Cove overlook

Basin Creek Trail

4.8 miles (one way)

Longbottom Road, Traphill

GPS: 36.389109, -81.161170

Notes: First 1.5 mile is easy with no creek crossings, next 3.3 miles (and back) to Caudill Cabin is moderate to strenuous with 16-17 creek crossings that require wading after spring rains.

PHOTOS: Doughton Park

