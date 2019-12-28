Jan. 17-26: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present “Disaster the Musical” at 1047 Northwest Blvd. It’s 1979, and New York’s hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. Also attending is a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer with her 11-year-old twins, a disaster expert, a feminist reporter, an older couple with a secret, a pair of young guys who are looking for ladies, an untrustworthy businessman and a nun with a gambling addiction. It features some of the most unforgettable songs of the ’70s, including “Knock on Wood,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Sky High,” “I Am Woman” and “Hot Stuff” to name a few. Tickets are at 336-723-7777 or www.theatrealliance.ws.

