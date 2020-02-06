GREENSBORO — Tournament Town is going downtown for a ginormous outdoor watch party and a street festival during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament March 10-14 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The watch party will be held 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 12 at North Elm Street and Abe Brenner Place so fans can watch the action on a large marquee on the side of the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
There will be interactive games, food and non-alcoholic beverages, and a cash bar.
Bring a chair or sit in one of the bleachers provided.
Admission is free.
Later that week, a street festival will be held noon to 5 p.m. March 14 at South Elm Street and Smothers Place at Hamburger Square.
There will be live music headlined by Southern Rock cover band Southside Station (3-5 p.m.) and a children's play area with bounce houses and games.
Admission is free.
In addition to downtown restaurants, there will be food trucks and a beer garden serving locally-produced brews by Little Brother Brewing and Natty Greene's.
The events are being held in conjunction with Downtown Greensboro Inc.
In addition to the ACC Men's Tournament, the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament will be held March 4-8 and the first and second rounds of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will be held March 20 and 22, both at the Greensboro Coliseum.
There will be two free concerts during those tournaments that include the Indigo Girls March 7 at Piedmont Hall and KC and The Sunshine Band March 13 at White Oak Amphitheatre.
For information, visit tournamenttown.com.
