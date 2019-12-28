Movie, move it Jan. 10-11: RiverRun Retro is bringing “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” and guest artist Veronica Cartwright to Hanesbrands Theatre, Winston-Salem, at 7 p.m. Jan. 10, and to RED Cinemas, Greensboro, at 5 p.m. Jan. 11. On a personal note “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1978) is what got me interested in fitness. Cartwright and Brooke Adams run for hours — in high heels! I figured I’d better get moving, or I’d never be able to outrun the aliens. “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” a science-fiction horror film, also features Donald Sutherland, Jeff Goldblum and Leonard Nimoy. The plot involves a San Francisco health inspector and his colleague who discover that humans are being replaced by alien duplicates, each a perfect copy of the person replaced but devoid of human emotion. RiverRun will present Cartwright with its Masters of Cinema award at the Winston-Salem screening event. Tickets are $12 at www.riverrunfilm.com.

‘Unromantic romantic comedy’ Jan. 23-Feb. 1: Spirit Gum Theatre Co. will present “Significant Other” by Joshua Harmon at 8 p.m. Jan. 23-25 and Jan. 30-Feb. 1 at Art for Art’s Sake, 630 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Ben Brantley, the chief critic at The New York Times, called “Significant Other”: “A tenderly unromantic romantic comedy.” (Brantley is originally from Winston-Salem.) It’s about a gay best friend who is trying to cope as all his straight women friends trek off to the altar. Tickets are $15 at www.spiritgumtheatre.com.

Towering silliness Jan. 17-26: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present “Disaster the Musical” at 1047 Northwest Blvd. It’s 1979, and New York’s hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. Also attending is a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer with her 11-year-old twins, a disaster expert, a feminist reporter, an older couple with a secret, a pair of young guys who are looking for ladies, an untrustworthy businessman and a nun with a gambling addiction. It features some of the most unforgettable songs of the ’70s, including “Knock on Wood,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Sky High,” “I Am Woman” and “Hot Stuff” to name a few. Tickets are at 336-723-7777 or www.theatrealliance.ws.

Science fiction funtasy Jan. 17-26: Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present “Science Fiction Double Feature: The Plays of Ray Bradbury” at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays in the Mountcastle Theatre at the Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem. The show includes two of Bradbury’s one-act plays: “Kaleidoscope” and “The Wonderful Ice Cream Suit.” “Kaleidoscope,” a drama, finds six astronauts and their captain facing their own mortality as they drift through space. “The Wonderful Ice Cream Suit,” a comedy, begs the question, “Do clothes really make the man?” This is the first production in The Little Theatre’s new Spotlight Series. Tickets are $15 at 336-725-4001 or www.ltofws.org .

Mighty mighty Mozart Feb. 7, 9, 11: Renowned opera conductor Steven White, who has regularly conducted at the Metropolitan Opera, will lead UNC School of the Arts’ presentation of Mozart’s “La Clemenza di Tito.” Love, passion, jealousy, deception, revenge and forgiveness reveal themselves in Mozart’s final opera. Directed by Steven LaCosse, managing director of the Fletcher Opera Institute at UNCSA, and featuring singers from the opera program, as well as the UNCSA Symphony Orchestra, with scenic design, lighting, costumes, wigs and makeup by students in UNCSA’s School of Design and Production. Shows will be 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St. Tickets are $25, $20 for students at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

Art of the state Feb. 13-June 7: Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will open “N.C. Fellows: Escapes and Revelations” with a reception 6-9 p.m. Feb. 13 at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. The North Carolina Arts Council 2018-2019 Artist Fellowship Exhibition features the work of 21 of the best contemporary artists working today, including 12 visual artists, three craft artists, three film/video artists, and three choreographers. Since 1980, the N.C. Arts Council has awarded fellowships to artists in a variety of disciplines who have been selected through rigorous panel screening processes. Admission is free. Visit www.secca.org.

Lightsabers at the ready Feb. 15 and 16: Winston-Salem Symphony will present “John Williams: Star Wars and Beyond” at 7:30 Feb. 15 and 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Timothy Redmond, music director, will conduct. From “Harry Potter” and “Indiana Jones” to the iconic music of “Star Wars,” composer Williams is the king of Hollywood cinema soundtracks. This concert celebrates Williams through his best-loved music, from half a century of scores. With 51 Academy Award nominations, Williams is the second most-nominated individual, after Walt Disney. Tickets start at $24 at 336-464-0145 or www.wssymphony.org.

Learn a thing or two Feb. 21-23 and 29: With its visiting artist workshops, Sawtooth School for Visual Art brings in masters of art forms to share their skills with the community. Katie Baldwin, from Alabama, will lead a workshop on Mokuhanga: Japanese Woodblock Printing, which allows the artist to achieve multiple colors in a woodblock image with perfect registration. Baldwin will teach 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 21-23. The cost is $330. Laurie Schorr, from Charlotte, will share the creative freedom offered by Holga and Lomo cameras — low-tech, plastic cameras known for producing dreamy, nostalgic imagery. Classes are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 22 and 29. Tuition is $150, $135 for members. Register at www.Sawtooth.org or 336-723-7395.

Premier pianist Feb. 23: The Sandresky Faculty Artist Series will present presents pianist Bernadette Harvey at 7:30 p.m. in Shirley Recital Hall of the Elberson Fine Arts Center of Salem College,Winston-Salem. Harvey, who performs worldwide, is considered one of Australia’s most distinguished pianists and is especially acclaimed for commissioning and premiering new works by Australian and specifically women composers. Admission is free, and donations will be accepted. For information, visit www.salem.edu/events .