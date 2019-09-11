DESERT BLUES: Tinariwen, a North African band that plays hypnotic guitar rock, will play The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., on Sept. 17. Lauded by such rock gods as Robert Plant and Santana, Tinariwen just released a new album, “Amajdar,” that is earning raves, with The Guardian giving it a four-star review. Landing Tinariwen is a big score for The Ramkat. The band is set to open for Vampire Weekend at the Hollywood Bowl in October. Announcement of the gig sparked several racists comments on the club’s Facebook page. The public’s response? Buy tickets. There’s a few left. They start at $20. Lonnie Holley will open. See The Ramkat’s Facebook page for more information.
Tinariwen will play The Ramkat Tuesday
Lisa O’Donnell
