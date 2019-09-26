Two people with local ties, one a Winston-Salem native and the other a popular alumna of the UNC School of the Arts, star in one of the season’s most heavily promoted new comedies, which is among tonight’s debuts. Four of the night’s five new shows revolve around characters getting second chances in their lives.
8 p.m.
ABC: “Grey’s Anatomy,” starting its 16th season tonight;
CBS: “Young Sheldon,” starting its third season tonight;
NBC: “Superstore,” starting its fifth season tonight;
Fox: Thursday Night Football, already on.
CW: “Supernatural,” starting its 15th and final season Oct. 10.
8:30 p.m.
CBS: “The Unicorn,” debuting tonight: Walton Goggins (“Justified,” “The Righteous Gemstones”) stars in this sweet comedy about a single parent who, a year after he lost his wife, is struggling to get back into the dating scene. Once he does, he’s shocked to discover that he’s now considered a hot commodity as a commitment-minded, stable single guy. However, his instincts are wildly out of date, and his circle of friends, including Robb Cordry, and his daughters have to come to the rescue.
NBC: “Perfect Harmony,” debuting tonight: This sitcom revolves around another recently-widowed character, this one a gruff Princeton music professor played by Bradley Whitford. Aimless after losing his wife, he discovers a small-town church choir with untapped potential and comes their new choir director. Anna Camp, a UNCSA alumna who is one of the stars of the “Pitch Perfect” movies, is one of the choir members, as is Geno Segers, a Winston-Salem native who returned here last June as a special guest at the Juneteenth festival. The cast also includes Rizwan Manji.
9 p.m.
ABC: “A Million Little Things,” starting its second season tonight;
CBS: “Mom,” starting its seventh season tonight;
NBC: “The Good Place,” starting its fourth and final season tonight;
CW: “Legacies,” starting its second season Oct. 10.
9:30 p.m.
CBS: “Carol’s Second Act,” debuting tonight: Patricia Heaton stars in this comedy about a 50-year-old woman who reinvents herself after divorce and retirement from teaching, becoming a medical intern alongside peers who are half her age. The supporting cast includes Kyle MacLachlan.
NBC: “Sunnyside,” debuting tonight: Kal Penn (“House,” the “Harold and Kumar” movies) stars in this over-the-top comedy from Michael Schur, the creator of “The Good Place.” Penn plays a hotshot politician whose career ended after a drunken video went viral. Now a reluctant internet celebrity, he gets hired by a group of hopeful immigrants wanting his help to get them ready for their citizenship tests and sees this as his shot at redemption.
10 p.m.
ABC: “How To Get Away With Murder,” starting its sixth and final season tonight;
CBS: “Evil,” debuting tonight: Perhaps the fall’s most provocative show, this thriller follows a psychologist who is recruited by two men who work for the Catholic Church to help them investigate possible cases of demonic possession. Though skeptical, she soon sees evidence of a secret truth behind the superstition. The cast includes Katja Herbers (“Westworld”), Mike Colter (“Luke Cage”), Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti and Kurt Fuller.
NBC: “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” starting its 21st season tonight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.