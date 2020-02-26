relcover

HOMETOWN ROCK: Three great hometown bands: I, Anomaly; Foxture and Scrub Pine will make the walls rattle at Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia, Ave., for a Leap Day Celebration on Feb. 29. Music will start around 9 p.m. The bands will veer into different genres, including punk, shoegaze and indie rock. Tickets are $7. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Monstercade.

