When the world is on fire, we escape to the movies. But sometimes, the movies can be where we dig in and get some clues for why the world is on fire in the first place.
And over the past several months, the novel coronavirus has upended the world we thought we lived in. For some of us, it also exposed the racial disparities that were always there, the racial disparities that have led to black people getting infected and dying in disproportionate numbers. Then, late last month, a white Minneapolis police officer named Derek Chauvin pressed his knee in the back of George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while three other police officers did nothing.
The video shocked the consciousness of some, but for many black people, it was a brutal reminder of why we have to say “black lives matter.” In the aftermath, people took to the streets all over the country to protest Floyd’s death, police brutality and systemic racism.
But some films have documented brilliantly the truth that some of us are only now beginning to recognize — systemic racism has been embedded in how this country operates for hundreds of years.
Here’s my list of some of the most important films that tackle race relations and systemic racism.
1. “13th” by Ava DuVernay
Available on Netflix, this documentary is a thorough dissection of systemic racism in the criminal justice system. The film takes its name from the 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. That amendment was supposed to abolish slavery but it carved out an exception for people punished after they were convicted of a crime.
DuVernay said that exception was a way to keep black people enslaved. After the Civil War, black people were arrested and convicted on trumped-up charges and then forced to work. The practice would eventually be institutionalized as “convict leasing.” DuVernay said this practice was the start of mass incarceration in the United States.
And DuVernay further argues that the amendment became a blueprint for how the criminal justice system currently operates, resulting in the mass incarceration of black people.
What DuVernay does so well is show how this is a bipartisan issue in the worst kind of way. Both the Democratic and Republican parties are responsible for the criminal justice system that we see today.
2. “I Am Not Your Negro” by Raoul Peck
James Baldwin has always been one of my favorite writers. When I was in high school, I consumed a collection of his writings called “The Price of the Ticket.”
Raoul Peck created a film that showcased Baldwin’s power to concisely and powerfully describe the world as he saw it, a world that chooses to ignore the reality of race and instead live a lie.
In 2017, I participated in a talk-back on this film at Aperture Cinema. As I said then and believe now: The film captures Baldwin at a moment where the country was in a crisis, just as it is now. And that crisis was a reckoning for what the country had done to black people.
Peck features Baldwin’s words spoken by actor Samuel L. Jackson while the audience sees images of the Civil Rights movement and scenes from films that illustrate the myth of America that Baldwin spent his life peeling away.
The film shows why Baldwin is always relevant: The world he described then unfortunately remains the world we live in now.
3. “Do The Right Thing” by Spike Lee
This is a classic. Spike Lee’s 1989 film takes place on a long summer day in a Brooklyn neighborhood where racial tensions slowly boil as dawn turns to dusk.
The film centers on Mookie (played by Spike Lee himself) who works at an Italian pizza restaurant. His friend, Buggin’ Out, gets upset when he notices that all the pictures on the restaurant’s walls are of white Italians, even though the restaurant is in a predominantly black neighborhood.
But as Spike Lee’s film makes clear, the conflict wasn’t really about the pictures — these racial tensions have been building for years. It’s about gentrification and police brutality and the numerous ways in which race dictates the lives of black people.
And the seminal scene is when police officers choke Radio Raheem — a scene Lee recently resurrected in a short film he made about the deaths of George Floyd and Eric Garner.
4. “Get Out” by Jordan Peele
Is there really a reason not to watch “Get Out” again?
Jordan Peele’s first film sneaks up on you and slowly snatches away your expectations. The twists aren’t really twists. It is more akin to ripping away a facade we had all gotten too comfortable with.
The key thing is that this movie explores the dangers of white liberal racism (the main villain says he voted for Obama twice and would have voted for him a third time if he could), microaggressions and a history of scientific racism.
And despite those heavy themes, it manages to be funny as hell. It is also horrifying, but the scary part is that, unlike Jason in “Friday the 13th,” the truths the movie reveals are all too real.
5. “A Solidier’s Story” by Norman Jewison
This film came out in 1984, and I barely remember the first time I saw it.
The movie was adapted from a play and starred the late Howard Rollins who plays a JAG officer brought in to investigate the shooting death of a black sergeant during World War II.
It is an examination of systemic racism in the military and how it twisted the psyches of some black soldiers. The acting is good (we see a young Denzel Washington), and the tension is palpable.
Recently, the play the movie is based on was brought to Broadway, with Blair Underwood in Rollins’ role.
There are certainly other films that could have been on the list — “Selma,” the Netflix series “When They See Us,” Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X” and so many others. It certainly would not include films like “Green Book,” “Mississippi Burning” and “The Help,” because those films are white savior films that center white people at the expense of black people.
Seek these five films out and look for others to have a deeper understanding of the world we live in.
