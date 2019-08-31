Sept. 27: The Piedmont Wind Symphony will present “Along the Silk Road” at 7:30 p.m. in Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. The music will carry you from Pakistan and India to Korea and China. (Look out for dragons along the way.) East and West will meet in the “Occident and Orient” march by Camille Saint-Saens, and in selections from Puccini’s “Turandot.” A key part of the journey is a musical story, “Malala — Symbol of Courage and Peace.” Tickets are $20-$30 at 336-722-9328 or www.piedmont windsymphony.com.

