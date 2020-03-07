As it prepares to announce its 2020-2021 programming later this month, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance has two musicals and one play for the Northwest Boulevard stage to wrap up the current “Feels Like Home” season.
From a biographical look at Argentina in the 1940s and 1950s, to a small town in the 1920s visited by a magical carnival, to a futuristic urban environment where private toilets no longer exist, the theater company is revving up for three very different presentations.
Evita
“I love doing the long-running classics from Broadway and off-Broadway,” Jamie Lawson, Theatre Alliance artistic director, said. “I’ve seen ‘Evita’ twice. It’s a really neat piece if you have a really good Eva. With Amber Engel, I feel like we do.”
In addition to Engel, “Evita” features Gray Smith as Peron and Seph Schonekas as Che.
“Evita” began in 1976 as a rock opera concept album with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book/lyrics by Tim Rice. It moved on to stages in London in 1978, and won the Tony Award for Best Musical when it appeared in New York a year later.
The story traces a young woman from a poor family in Argentina who finds some success as an actor before marrying the president of the country. Her efforts to improve lives of poor people gain her a level of popularity before her premature death in 1952.
“The musical flows from place to place in her life,” Lawson said. “That gives you some artistic license, especially as the script has nearly zero stage directions. The production team certainly had some figuring-out to do.”
Something Wicked This Way Comes
With a title taken from one of the witches in Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” Ray Bradbury’s 1962 novel eventually became a movie and a stage play. Set in a small town in Wisconsin in the 1920s, it tells the story of a mystical carnival that appears one day in late October.
Two young boys find themselves challenged by the carnival’s proprietor, Mr. Dark (Bernie Newton), while Mr. Halloway (Jeremy Engel) steps up as a protector for the town, and the boys.
“It’s going to be a visually entertaining show, about magic and unfulfilled wishes and dreams,” Lawson said. “That begins to change when the carnival arrives, but the results of fulfilling those wishes and dreams vary widely.”
Urinetown: The Musical
“I like to say that this piece has a terrible name for a wonderful musical,” Lawson said about the satirical comedy musical that first appeared in 2001.
Featuring music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Hollman and Greg Kotis, and a book by Kotis, “Urinetown” takes on an imaginary world of the future. It attacks the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, bureaucracy, corporate management and municipal politics, while picking on the Broadway musical itself.
Inspired when Kotis, traveling in Europe on a tight budget, encountered a pay toilet for the first time, the story imagines a multi-year drought that makes it necessary — per the government — to eliminate privately owned toilets and charge a fee to use a public one.
Hollmann and Kotis’ musical ultimately ran for nearly 1,000 performances on Broadway from 2001 through 2004.
“’Urinetown’ is a well-written, atmospheric piece that will play well in our space,” Lawson said. “The story plays with the unusual situation of having to pay to use the bathroom, and the consequences of not having money. As a result, it’s a classic have-and-have-nots tale.”
“Urinetown” also has “a lot of themes, only one of which is political in nature. Unfortunately, the topic is still a relevant one today.”
The musical will include Jake Messina and John C. Wilson trading off on the role of Bobby Strong, while Seph Schonekas will play Officer Lockstock, Heather Levinson is Penelope Pennywise, Christina Economos is Little Sally and Steve Robinson will be Caldwell B. Cladwell, president of the multinational corporation that controls the pay toilets.
“The character names are like a modern-day fairytale,” Lawson said, “which just adds to the fun.”
