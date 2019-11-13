Theatre Alliance

Jake Messina will play the title role in “The Who’s Tommy” at Theatre Alliance.

 Jenny Lawrence/Dancing Lemur Photography

SEE ME, FEEL ME: The Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will perform The Who’s rock opera, “Tommy” beginning Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. at 1047 Northwest Blvd. The show will have seven more shows over the next week. Based on The Who’s 1969 classic double album about a “deaf, dumb and blind” kid with a knack for pinball, the musical stars Jake Messina in the title role. Jamie Lawson directs. Tickets start at $16 at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4188106.

