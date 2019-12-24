The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem has been through some changes in the past decade. Regardless of changes in leadership and name - it returned to being the Little Theatre after having been renamed Twin City Stage in 2009 - it has been producing theater here for more than 80 years.
Two of its shows that I did not want to see turned out to be completely fabulous: "Little Women: The Musical" in 2016 was a moving and a vivid portrayal of coming of age in a loving family; "Mamma Mia" in 2017 had me bouncing in my seat. It was a tour-de-force hoot.
At Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance in 2011, Ken Ashford gave a performance that is seared into my brain. He played a middle-aged transgender person, striking a perfect balance between tortured and humorous in "Looking for Normal," a tender and unlikely love story.
Also at Theatre Alliance, in 2014, the team rolled out a delicious "La Cage aux Folles" full of angst, hilarity and perfect drag queens. The theater's "Ragtime" in 2017 was brilliantly cast, directed and performed, dazzling from beginning to end.
A new-ish kid on the block, Spirit Gum Theatre Co., got cranked up in August of 2014 with "Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche," and has followed up with two or three current and topical shows a year. "Every Brilliant Thing" in 2019 dealt with suicide and depression, brilliantly. "Venus in Furs" in 2018 looked at sex and power; "Ironbound," 2019, at immigration.
N.C. Black Rep produced professional theater throughout the years and five National Black Theatre Festivals, bringing $7.5 to $10 million into the local economy, and celebrities such as Andre de Shields, Debbie Morgan and Louis Gossett Jr. to town.
UNCSA probably deserves its own decade column it does so much, but in dance:
In 2013, Gillian Murphy, UNCSA alumna, was pure perfection in the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy in UNCSA's "The Nutcracker." In my 30-plus years of writing about the arts, she is the most gifted, skillful and transcendent dancer I have seen.
Winter Dance in 2014 featured Juel D. Lane's magnificent "How to Kill a Ghost." It was organized chaos at its very best. Lane is also an alumnus of the school.
