Gerald Freedman, dean emeritus of the School of Drama at UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem and an internationally renowned stage director, died Tuesday morning at his home in Winston-Salem. He was 92.
No cause of death was given.
Freedman retired from UNCSA in 2012 after serving as dean of the drama school for 21 years. Under his guidance, the school became one of the highest ranked undergraduate and high school acting conservatories in the U.S.
He suffered a major stroke in February 2011, which initially left him unable to stand or even swallow. A remarkable recovery followed that allowed him to stand and address graduates at the commencement ceremony three months later, and he resumed administrative and teaching duties that fall.
In 2012, he was named dean emeritus, and the largest theater on campus was named in his honor.
In 2017, one of Freedman’s former students, Isaac Klein, published a book about Freedman’s teaching methods,“The School of Doing: Lessons from Theater Master Gerald Freedman.” The same year, the school held a panel discussion honoring Freedman’s legacy.
Among those on the panel was Matthew Bullock, a retired UNCSA drama professor, who met Freedman in 1972 when Bullock was a student at the Juilliard School in New York.
“He was the best acting teacher at Juilliard,” Bullock said. “He was real. Gerald would say, ‘You’re not trusting the play. Trust the play. You don’t make it funny. You don’t make it interesting. You make it true.’”
“Gerald was the greatest teacher I’ve ever had,” Klein said. “But he is more than my teacher. ... Gerald is the person whose wisdom I hear most often in my head, and hold most closely in my heart.
“Gerald has singular, powerful insights, unavailable in any other theater text. ... Many of his lessons are invaluable not only for the performing arts, but for life itself.”
Freedman arrived at the School of the Arts in 1991, bringing experience, the respect and admiration of theater luminaries, and a passion for teaching what he knew.
Freedman won an Obie for excellence in off-Broadway theater, and was the first American invited to direct at the Globe Theatre at Shakespeare’s Globe theater in London. Throughout his career, he directed celebrated actors, including Olympia Dukakis, James Earl Jones, Stacy Keach, Julie Harris, Charles Durning, Sam Waterston, Patti Lupone, Mandy Patinkin, Jean Stapleton, William Hurt, Carroll O’Connor, Kevin Kline, Christine Baranski, Hal Holbrook and Carol Lawrence.
In the forward to Klein’s book, Patinkin wrote: “I would not have been anything that I have become, in terms of whatever I’m considered as an artist, without Gerald Freedman. He is my artistic DNA. He is my artistic father.”
Patinkin was Freedman’s student at Juilliard.
Among the many acclaimed film, TV and stage actors he taught and directed at UNCSA are Jake Lacy, Wesley Taylor, Dave Thomas Brown, Matt Lauria, Rebecca Naomi-Jones, Dane DeHaan, Billy Magnussen, Anna Camp, Will Rogers, Jonathan Majors, Chris Parnell, Brett Gelman, Anna Wood and Jenn Lyon.
In 2012, DeHaan recalled his first meeting with Freedman, in the theater that now bears his name: “He told us to fail, fail hard, and do not apologize for failure because that is how you learn.”
Before coming to UNCSA, Freedman taught at Yale University and at Juilliard, where his students included the late comedian and actor Robin Williams, Patinkin, and Robert Beseda, who became his best friend and his associate dean at UNCSA.
Freedman began his career in New York as a scenic designer/painter, night club singer, pianist and cantor, and then worked in Hollywood as a dialog director with such stars as Joan Crawford, Charleston Heston, Humphrey Bogart, Jack Lemmon and Judy Holiday. For television, he directed “Oldsmobile Music Theatre” for NBC, “The DuPont Show of the Month” for CBS, episodes of “Rin Tin Tin” and “Blondie,” and PBS’ critically acclaimed “Antigone.”
He collaborated with five-time Tony-winning choreographer, director and producer Jerome Robbins on the groundbreaking original Broadway productions of “West Side Story” and “Gypsy.” He and Robbins co-directed the 1980 Broadway revival of “West Side Story.” Other Broadway directing credits include “The Robber Bridegroom”; “The Grand Tour” with Joel Grey; the premiere of Arthur Miller’s “The Creation of the World and Other Business”; and George Bernard Shaw’s “Mrs. Warren’s Profession” with Lynn Redgrave and Edward Herrmann.
In 1960, Freedman won an Obie for excellence in off-Broadway theater, for directing “The Taming of the Shrew” in Central Park for the New York Shakespeare Festival. He served as the festival’s leading director for more than 10 years and its artistic director for four years. In 1967, he directed the world premiere of the rock musical “Hair” at the Public Theater.
In the 1970s, he was co-artistic director of John Houseman’s The Acting Company and artistic director of the American Shakespeare Theatre.
Internationally, he directed in London’s West End, Paris, Tel Aviv, Adelaide (Australia), Istanbul, and in 2000 was the first American to direct at Shakespeare’s Globe. He directed 28 of Shakespeare’s plays in more than 50 productions between 1952 and 2011.
In 2008, he received the North Carolina Award for Fine Arts, the state’s highest civilian honor, in recognition of “his continued dedication to North Carolina’s students of the dramatic arts and in recognition of his remarkable career as a director and educator.”
A native of Lorain, Ohio, Freedman received his master’s degree from Northwestern University. He trained for the stage with Alvina Krause, with voice teacher Emmy Joseph and at the Actors Studio.
He leaves no known immediate survivors.
Freedman will be buried at Salem Jewish Cemetery in Sheffield Township, Ohio.
