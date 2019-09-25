CATCH A STAR: The Way Down Wanderers, a quintet from Peoria, Ill., is gaining lots of good praise for its Americana-inflected roots rock, with kind words coming from Rolling Stone, No Depression and other media outlets. The band will play at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m., part of a national tour to promote its second album, “Illusions.” Emily Stewart, a singer-songwriter from Greensboro, will open the show. Tickets start at $12.50. Visit The Ramkat’s Facebook page for more information.
The Ramkat hosts The Way Down Wanderers Sunday
Lisa O’Donnell
