The Way Down Wanderers

The Way Down Wanderers will perform at The Ramkat on Sept. 29.

 courtesy the way down wanderers

CATCH A STAR: The Way Down Wanderers, a quintet from Peoria, Ill., is gaining lots of good praise for its Americana-inflected roots rock, with kind words coming from Rolling Stone, No Depression and other media outlets. The band will play at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m., part of a national tour to promote its second album, “Illusions.” Emily Stewart, a singer-songwriter from Greensboro, will open the show. Tickets start at $12.50. Visit The Ramkat’s Facebook page for more information.

