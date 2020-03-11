Austin Pfeiffer and Jared Myer make music that evokes images of white clapboard churches, mill streams and wisps of smoke rising from a mountain hollow.
With songs such as “Awake My Soul” and “Our Mountain Home,” it would seem their souls have been forever steeped in the ancient tones of the Appalachian Mountains.
But both men come to this music as outsiders, with Pfeiffer hailing from Oregon and Myer from Montana and Oklahoma. Long-time musicians, Pfeiffer and Myer, like thousands before them, fell sway to the music of the hills, the purity of the acoustic sound and the struggles and yearning ingrained in the lyrics of the old hymns and haunting ballads.
“It’s deceivingly simple but very evocative,” Myer said. “There’s a reason that people of all walks of life can get something from it. It’s not too pretentious or too avant-garde. It’s rootsy. There’s more meaning in it, in a stripped down, simple way.”
Their band, The Pharaoh Sisters, pays homage to that sound in its debut album, “Civil Dawn,” which will have an album release party on March 26 at Gas Hill Drinking Room above The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St.
Pfeiffer, a pastor, and Myer, a radiologist, are the two mainstays in the group. Other musicians include John Ray on upright bass; Kevin Beck on lap steel and electric guitar; and Thomas Pendergrast on cello.
If the group has any sort of musical touchstone, it is Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, whose songs tap into the music of the mountains, with chill-inducing harmonies, expert picking and impeccable craftsmanship.
“I grew up in Oregon and not in the church, so that music to me is novel,” said Pfeiffer, who sings lead, plays guitar and writes the lyrics. “When I moved here, I had never heard of Doc Watson, Ralph Stanley or the bluegrass hymns. My wife grew up in Indiana in the church and when I say, ‘I just heard this hymn,’ she’ll say, ‘That is a completely ubiquitous hymn.’”
This is Pfeiffer’s second go-round on the Winston-Salem music scene. Years ago, he was in the indie band, Goodnight Man, a rock band with echoes of Radiohead and Interpol, and was heavily tied in with the Phuzz Phest scene, the late, great indie rock festival that his former band mate Phillip Pledger organized.
After a stint away from Winston-Salem, Pfeiffer moved back in 2014 and became pastor at Salem Presbyterian Church.
“I had my first child, my son, in 2012, and practically speaking, I had to play more acoustic guitar around the house, and lyrically, my world view just shifted so much,” Pfeiffer said.
He met Myer at a retreat in Flat Rock, in an old Victorian house. “And as those things go, we started jamming around and had good chemistry,” Myer recalled. “I have kind of a different style, but they fit together well.”
Their first time performing was at a national gathering of Presbyterians in Greensboro in 2017. Pfeiffer and Myer, who had been playing regularly since that first meeting, cobbled together a band to perform at the convention.
“We took it as a challenge to write some old-hymn style music that was reflective of the region, where stylistically, it would be recognizable to people but with new lyrics,” Pfeiffer said. “We weren’t The Pharaoh Sisters then, but it evolved.”
Their approach to guitar has evolved, too.
Pfeiffer was more of a rhythm player, driving the train, while Myer, added texture with what he calls “bells and whistles.”
“But he now plays more delicately, and I play more precise than I used to,” Myer said. “It’s been an interesting journey.”
Their voices blend as effortlessly as their guitars, with Myer handling the low notes and Pfeiffer singing lead.
“We write with the mindset of how are vocals and guitar parts interlock,” Pfeiffer said. “It’s like Lego pieces.”
