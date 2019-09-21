Florence Unger and Olive Madison are the mismatched roommates in Neil Simon’s contemporary comic classic, “The Odd Couple: Female Version” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-28 and 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Olive has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The two Costazuela brothers have replaced the Pigeon sisters, but the humor remains the same.
This production is presented in partnership with Winston-Salem Theater Alliance
Tickets are $22 at www.yadkinarts.org or 336-679-2941. For information, email info@yadkin arts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.