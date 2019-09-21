Florence Unger and Olive Madison are the mismatched roommates in Neil Simon’s contemporary comic classic, “The Odd Couple: Female Version” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-28 and 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Olive has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The two Costazuela brothers have replaced the Pigeon sisters, but the humor remains the same.

This production is presented in partnership with Winston-Salem Theater Alliance

Tickets are $22 at www.yadkinarts.org or 336-679-2941. For information, email info@yadkin arts.org.

