SONS OF THE HAG: Ben and Noel Haggard, sons of the late country legend Merle Haggard, will pay tribute to their father’s legacy on March 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Walker Center on the campus of Wilkes Community College. They will be backed by their father’s band. EmiSunshine, an up-and-comer with lots of Nashville credibility, will open. A limited number of tickets are available for this performance. For more information, or to buy tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at 336-838-6260 or walker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu. Visit the Walker Center online at www.walkercenteronline.org or on Facebook. Tickets start at $37.
EmiSunshine will also be at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main St., Danbury, at 7 p.m. March 12. Tickets are $25, $20 for SCAC members and seniors, and $10 for ages 18 and younger at www.stokesarts.org.
