LET’S SHAG: The 2019 Arts Council Summer Parks Series continues this weekend with a free show from Carolina Beach Music legends, The Embers, on July 28 at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the music starts an hour later. Bring a lawn chair. Food and drinks will be for sale. Led by drummer Bobby Tomlinson, The Embers formed in 1958 in the Triangle, playing a mix of R&B and blue-eyed soul. Members of the N.C. Music Hall of Fame, The Embers play a tight show of crowd-pleasing favorites. For more information, visit www.forsyth.cc/parks/tanglewood/article.aspx?NewsID=24147.
The Embers bring Beach Music to Tanglewood
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Man dies in crash that sent car airborne and into woods on Temple School Road in Winston-Salem
-
N.C. Zoo employee dies after falling from a tree during aerial rescue drill
-
The man in the video from Saturday's scuffle at Bowman Gray has been charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend.
-
4 juveniles charged after deputies caught them breaking into Pfafftown house, sheriff's office says
-
New bar coming to West End area in Winston-Salem
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Latest Local Offers
CAREGIVER SERVICES Available day/night for elderly or disabled. 336 408 9822
Caregivers, Very Caring. Available Day or Night 7 days a Week. Housekeeping, Run Errands, Dr Appts, Grocery Shopping, and Cooking Meals. Call 336-648-0270