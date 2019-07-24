LET’S SHAG: The 2019 Arts Council Summer Parks Series continues this weekend with a free show from Carolina Beach Music legends, The Embers, on July 28 at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the music starts an hour later. Bring a lawn chair. Food and drinks will be for sale. Led by drummer Bobby Tomlinson, The Embers formed in 1958 in the Triangle, playing a mix of R&B and blue-eyed soul. Members of the N.C. Music Hall of Fame, The Embers play a tight show of crowd-pleasing favorites. For more information, visit www.forsyth.cc/parks/tanglewood/article.aspx?NewsID=24147.

Lisa O'Donnell

