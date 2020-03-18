We’re providing an Easter story prompt, starting in today’s Relish, for kids (of all ages) who are stuck at home and for parents who want to give them something to do and get a chance to win a copy of “Frozen II.”
The story is a spinoff of our “Relish Elves” Christmas specials, focusing on Mister Bun, the sarcastic rabbit who is the best friend of Penelope the Elf, one of Santa’s most trusted helpers.
The Mister Bun Easter Special
A story by Tim Clodfelter and (your name here)
Mister Bun was tired of twiddling his thumbs (or dew claws, technically).
He’d been staring at his phone for days, waiting for a call from his cousin, The Easter Bunny, about the plans for this year’s Easter. Usually he’d heard from him by now looking for help distributing chocolate eggs and jelly beans.
Mister Bun liked to grumble about having to help out — his white fur got stained by all the chocolate he had to handle and dye on the Easter eggs — but secretly it was one of his favorite times of the year. He got to see a lot of kids have fun, and that made him happy.
But this year, E.B. had not called him for help.
”Fine,” Mister Bun snorted. “If he doesn’t need me, I don’t ne--”
The phone buzzed, and Mister Bun leapt to answer it.
”Hey, cuz,” the Easter Bunny said on the other end of the line. “Need your help.”
”You always do,” Mister Bun said in mock indignation, not letting on how giddy he was to get the call.
“More than usual, though,” his cousin said. “I sprained my foot in a race with a snotty turtle. I need you to take over the main route this year.”
”The main route?” Mister Bun moaned. “That’s millions of kids!”
”Yeah, well, you better get hopping,” the Easter Bunny replied. “I’ll text you the list. You’re starting off in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.”
Mister Bun wrinkled his cute little nose, grabbed a basket, and headed out the door....
Write your resolution — maximum 500 words — and/or draw an illustration, and email them in to tclodfelter@wsjournal.com with “Easter” as the subject line.
Unfortunately, we can’t take letters by “snail mail.” Email only. Deadline is April 3.
One entry, chosen at random, will get a DVD/Blu-ray combo pack of Disney’s “Frozen II” as soon as we are able to mail it out. We’ll choose several resolutions and art to run in the April 9 issue of Relish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.