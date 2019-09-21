“The Artist’s Way: A Spiritual Path to Higher Creativity” will meet Mondays 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 23-Dec. 9 in the fellowship hall at Parkway United Church of Christ, 1465 Irving St., Winston-Salem.

The 12-week course helps artists and those who wish to live more creatively confront blocks to creativity. Tim Binkley, who has presented the course more than 15 times, will facilitate.

The cost is will be between $250 and $275, depending on class size, and includes all art supplies and a number of guest artists. “The Artist’s Way” book is not included in the cost. Class size: A minimum of 12 students is required; maximum class size is 24.

For more information, email tpbinkley@earthlink.net

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298​

@LynnFelder

