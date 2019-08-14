JUMP THE TRACK: Hop on a trolley and tour three of Forsyth County’s historic depots at 11 a.m. and noon Aug. 17. The trolley tour — about 3.5 hours — will include stops at the Kernersville Historic Train Depot; Walkertown Town Center Park and the Rural Hall Historic Train Depot & Train Museum. Tickets for the 2019 Depot Day are $60 and include lunch. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2xdOk3B
Breaking
Take a trolley tour of Forsyth County's historic depots
Most Popular
-
Video posted on Facebook shows immediate aftermath of mall shooting
-
Unfair traffic stop cemented trooper's career with Highway Patrol
-
TV series on the grisly Clemmons case of Pazuzu Algarad airs Aug. 27
-
More than 1,000 gathered to celebrate the life of a man shot to death outside a Winston-Salem restaurant
-
Despite charging thousands less, Winston-Salem surgeon left fighting to overturn health care monopoly
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
promotion
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Winston-Salem Dash and a $50 gift card.
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Contests & Events
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
promotion
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Winston-Salem Dash and a $50 gift card.
Write in your submission for a chance to win 2 WS Symphony Unbound tickets & dinner for two at Jeffrey Adams.