Howard Williams

The old train depot in downtown Rural Hall will be part of the Depot Day Trolley Tour on Aug. 17.

 Jennifer Rotenizer

JUMP THE TRACK: Hop on a trolley and tour three of Forsyth County’s historic depots at 11 a.m. and noon Aug. 17. The trolley tour — about 3.5 hours — will include stops at the Kernersville Historic Train Depot; Walkertown Town Center Park and the Rural Hall Historic Train Depot & Train Museum. Tickets for the 2019 Depot Day are $60 and include lunch. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2xdOk3B

