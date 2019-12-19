O COME ALL YE: The Winston-Salem Symphony, under the direction of new music director Timothy Redmond, will have its annual holiday concert on Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Joel Coliseum. Presented by FOX8, the concert will include performances from guest vocalist Martha Bassett. The concert and parking are free with a donation of canned or nonperishable food items for the Salvation Army Food Pantry. Before the concert, the Winston-Salem Symphony Youth Philharmonic will perform.
