The Piedmont Wind Symphony will present “Along the Silk Road” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem.

The first performance of PWS’s 30th season will carry you from Pakistan and India to Korea and China.

East will meet West in the “Occident and Orient” march by Camille Saint-Saens, and in selections from Puccini’s “Turandot.” A key part of the journey will be a musical story, “Malala — Symbol of Courage and Peace.”

Tickets are $20-$30 at 336-722-9328, www.piedmontwindsymphony.com or the Stevens Center box office, 405 W. Fourth St.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298​

@LynnFelder

