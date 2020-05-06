FREE STUFF: Winston-Salem Symphony musicians are performing online at 8 p.m. every Monday as people shelter in place. “Musician Moments” on May 11 will highlight the symphony’s principal violist Simon Ertz playing Kenji Bunch’s “The 3 Gs.” Check out the free performances on YouTube.com/wssymphony or Facebook.com/wssymphony. They are also archived on the symphony’s website at www.wssymphony.org. In addition, previously recorded concerts by the Winston-Salem Symphony are available at 8 p.m. on Fridays, both simulcast and archived on Facebook, YouTube and symp.ws/tv.

