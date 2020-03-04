CLEMMONS — Andrea Jones and Mark Elliott laugh about the misconceptions people have about the bagpipes, one of those instruments that has a wholly unique sound, like the harp or banjo.
“People think you’re eccentric, and that’s not the case,” said Elliott. “It’s a mainstream, modern instrument, and pipers are much more common than you think. You probably know a piper, and just don’t realize it.”
Jones of Matthews and Elliott of Clemmons are part of the Clan Lindsay Pipe Band, a musical ensemble of bagpipers and drummers from around region that formed in 2019. It’s one of several pipe bands in North Carolina.
Every other week, about eight to 10 musicians practice playing Scottish tunes at St. Clement’s Episcopal Church on Harper Road, some traveling as far as Rock Hill, S.C.
“That’s not that unusual,” Jones said about the length musicians will travel to practice in a pipe band. “People don’t necessarily play in a band that’s close to them.”
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the pipe band will have an open house on March 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the church, 3600 Harper Road, Clemmons.
People can hear some pipe music, talk to band members and learn about the history of pipe bands, which is rooted in Celtic tradition.
“We want to grow the band for longevity,” Elliott said.
Besides practicing an instrument and playing concerts, the pipe band also participates in competitions, which is a big part of being in such a band.
Elliott said the band plans to participate in competitions in Ontario and Glasgow, Scotland, in the next few years.
“What we do here is teach musicians to play better so the band can be stronger,” Elliott.
An engineer by day, Elliott came late to bag piping. While backpacking through Western Europe in 1984 at the age of 25, he heard the hypnotic drone of the bagpipe in Bern, Switzerland, and Paris, France, and became enchanted.
Upon returning, he wandered into Everything Scottish, a specialty store in Foscoe, and bought a set of Great Highland Bagpipes, a woodwind instrument that is native to Scotland. He soon began lessons.
Jones began playing after hearing them in the Walt Disney movie “Rob Roy: The Highland Rogue.”
“I heard the bagpipes and thought, ‘I want to do that,’” Jones said. “Insanity runs in my family.”
