STOKES STOMP

 The Old Dominion Cloggers from Stuart, Va., will perform at the Stokes Stomp on Sept. 14.

 LAUREN CARROLL

STOMP!: It’s still summer but some folks are getting a leg up on the season of fall festivals and bazaars. The Stokes Stomp is one of the most enduring. Now in its 45th year, the Stomp will be Sept. 14 at Moratuck Park along the banks of the Dan River in Danbury. The one-day event will include lots of music, arts and crafts, river activities and dance troupes. The musical lineup includes One Fret Over, Unique Sound of the Mountains, Laurelyn Dossett & Molly McGinn, and Stokes Junior Mountain Music students. For more information, including the complete entertainment lineup, visit stokesarts.org. Admission is free.

Lisa O’Donnell

