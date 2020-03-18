NEW YORK — From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the new coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.
Hope for the homebound
Miley Cyrus is looking to spread hope and warmth to those stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
She announced Tuesday that every day this week she’ll be appearing on Instagram Live for a talk show she’s calling “ Bright Minded: Live with Miley.”
Her first guest was her own therapist, and her second was Demi Lovato.
“These afternoon sessions are all about bringing light to a dark time, staying positive and overcoming stress during this pandemic,” Cyrus said in a statement. “They also offer hope and escapism, optimism and a way to stay connected while we all try to social distance. STAY SAFE AND HEALTHY!!!!! xoxo.”
Singing at home
Broadway shows may be shuttered, but that’s not stopping some Broadway voices.
Stage stars like Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Norbert Leo Butz, Kelli O’Hara, Wayne Brady, Betty Buckley and Laura Benanti will appeared singing and performing live from their homes in two daily mini-online charity shows that started Monday night.
The shows are the brainchild of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the host and producer of Sirius XM’s “On Broadway,” and will follow the traditional theater times of 2 and 8 p.m. EST.
The shows encourage viewers to donate to The Actors Fund’s services for those dealing with the coronavirus outbreak and its financial costs. The shows can be seen at The Actors Fund YouTube channel, as well as Playbill.com and BroadwayWorld.com.
Some other stars who have signed up include Shoshana Bean, Sierra Boggess, Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Carolee Carmello, Gavin Creel, Melissa Errico, Raúl Esparza, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ana Gasteyer, Mandy Gonzalez, Justin Guarini, James Monroe Iglehart, Jeremy Jordan, Marc Kudish, Judy Kuhn, Linda Lavin, Beth Leavel, Telly Leung, Beth Malone, Lindsay Mendez, Kate Shindle, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller, Rosie O’Donnell, Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal, Faith Prince, Keala Settle, Marc Shaiman, Jennifer Simard, Elizabeth Stanley, Patrick Wilson and Marissa Jaret Winokur.
Met Gala must wait
The Met Gala, annually one of the biggest nights in fashion, has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
Host Anna Wintour announced Monday on Vogue.com that the gala will not be held on its usual first Monday in May, due to the “unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors.”
This year’s previously announced celebrity hosts include Lin Manuel-Miranda, Meryl Streep and Emma Stone.
Off the road
Elton John is postponing part of his North American tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar said that the March 26 through May 2 shows of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be rescheduled. Tour performances for May 22 through July 8 remain as scheduled, including a May 23 show scheduled for the Greensboro Coliseum.
Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl says he didn’t cancel shows when he broke his leg — and performed from a wheel chair onstage — but he must postpone his band’s tour because of the coronavirus. The band has postponed April dates of its Van Tour 2020, and says “information on the May dates will be forthcoming.”
It’s not just musicians.
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” author Jeff Kinney has postponed his new book and his spring tour. Kinney had planned an unusual promotion for the spinoff book “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,” which now is planned for August.
He would have no set itinerary and would only learn from his publisher after each stop about where he was going next. In a statement Monday, Kennedy cited concerns about the coronavirus and said that a postponement would “better serve the bookselling community.”
Stones off the road
The Rolling Stones are postponing their spring and summer tour because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The band announced that the No Filter tour, which had been planned to start in San Diego on May 8, will be rescheduled.
The Stones were set to visit some North American cities they haven’t played in years, including Charlotte.
“Black Widow” has been put on hold.
The Scarlett Johansson Marvel release whose May 1 opening would have marked the de facto start of the summer movie season has been postponed indefinitely by the Walt Disney Co.
Most of Hollywood’s March and April releases have already been postponed. Disney on Tuesday cleared out its May releases as well, including Marvel’s “Black Widow,” and put off the release of “David Copperfield (May 8) and “The Woman in the Window” (May 15).
