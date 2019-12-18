Paul Hirsch has a long list of impressive credits as a film editor, including “Carrie,” “Blow Out,” “Footloose,” “Ferris Beuller’s Day Off,” “Steel Magnolias” and “Mission: Impossible.”
But he is forever associated with one of his earliest works — he was a co-editor on the original 1977 “Star Wars” and the editor of the second film in the series, 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back.”
Hirsch spoke to editing students at the UNC School of the Arts last week. And though he is no longer involved with “Star Wars,” it’s still something he embraces — in fact, his recently released book about his career as a film editor is called “A Long Time Ago in a Cutting Room Far, Far Away.”
He has a theory why the “Star Wars” franchise has endured for more than 40 years now. “No picture can have that broad a reach to so many people without a very moral core, and the message of Star Wars is a kind of universal message of hope for good in the universe,” he said. “The force sort of stands in for all the theologies of the world, all the religions. It’s got fans in Asia, in India, all over, and I don’t think it would have been possible without that very strong moral core and message.”
Hirsch got his start working with director Brian De Palma on several films in the 1970s, and met George Lucas at a screening of De Palma’s 1974 “Phantom of the Paradise.” Several years later, Lucas and De Palma worked together on mutual casting sessions for projects they were both working on that required young actors — Lucas’s “Star Wars” and De Palma’s “Carrie.”
Hearing about “Star Wars,” Hirsch was intrigued. “The title alone to me was exciting,” he said. “Because all the space movies up to that point had been about the moon, or Mars ... even ‘2001,’ which was the most forward-looking one, was about going to Jupiter. It was all in the solar system, but the idea of a story about something in the stars, and there are wars out there, just that idea was very exciting.” A friend showed him behind-the-scenes photos from the film production, and the images he saw got him more excited about the project.
Unfortunately for Hirsch, an editor in England had already been assigned to “Star Wars.” But his luck changed when he got a call to come help out on “Star Wars,” because the early edit of it had been deemed lacking.
When Hirsch finished “Carrie,” he joined Marcia Lucas, George’s wife, and Richard Chew as film editors on “Star Wars.”
One of his most significant contributions, he said, was tightening the film. When people ask how he can tell if a picture is well-edited, he said, “I say ‘sometimes my biggest contribution on a film is taking a scene out’.”
For “Star Wars,” that included cutting out an early scene that had Luke Skywalker hanging out with his best friend, Biggs Darklighter, which he felt didn’t contribute to the story and was “basically just information that we’re going to find out anyway,” and reorganizing and improving other scenes to add urgency to Luke and Obi-Wan’s departure from Tatooine.
“Richard and Marcia and I all went though every scene, polishing and changing takes, and some of the scenes were over-edited and we slowed them down, some of them were too slow and we picked up the pace.
“Everything needed attention ... once you get under the hood you start seeing what the problems really are.”
Lucas didn’t mind the cuts, he said. “All the best directors I’ve ever worked with are ruthless when it comes to cutting. If they see there’s a benefit from cutting a scene, they’ll do it.”
And what does Hirsch think of the later decision, made for the 1997 re-release, to re-edit the duel between Han Solo and the bounty hunter Greedo? As originally filmed, Han shot Greedo in cold blood, but in the re-release it was changed to have Greedo shoot first. Fans have balked for many years over this, seeing it as softening Han’s roguish character.
“I think we got it right in the first place,” Hirsch said. “I didn’t see anything wrong in it.”
He said he likes some of the current “Star Wars” films and doesn’t care as much for some of the others. “I’m a big story man, story and character,” he said. “I like movies where you go: Oh my God, what happens now? I didn’t think there was enough story in the first three (prequel films). I think they should have been one movie. if they’d been combined into one movie it would have been great.”
