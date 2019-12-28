St. John’s Lutheran Church will present “The Nativity According to St. Luke,” by Randall Thompson, at 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem.

Featured soloists in the semi-staged production will include Jason S. McKinney (Zacharias), Amber Engel (Elizabeth), Hannah Riddle (Mary) and Ranara Rahimova (Anna). Frances Burmeister will conduct a chamber orchestra and choir.

Known as the most beautiful pageant ever, this masterwork is rarely performed and is an icon of mid-20th century neo-classicism. The other composer of note writing in this genre was Gian Carlo Menotti who wrote “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”

There is lighted parking, and the church is handicap accessible.

Admission is free, and donations will be accepted. For information, email fburmeister@hotmail.com.

