April 23, 24, 25: The schools of Dance, Music, and Design and Production UNC School of the Arts will collaborate on the four works in the Spring Dance program. Mark Norman will conduct the Symphony Orchestra in live music for each piece: George Balanchine’s classic ballet “Symphonie Concertante,” set to Mozart’s work of the same name; Brenda Daniels, associate dance dean, will choreograph a new duet to Joaquin Rodrigo’s Adagio from “Concierto de Aranjuez”; Merce Cunningham’s quirky “Travelogue” is set to John Cage’s “Telephones and Birds” with original design by Robert Rauschenberg that will be recreated by the School of Design and Production; and a reimagining of “The Seven Deadly Sins” will be choreographed by Gina Patterson, guest artist, with a new score by Jordan Hamlin, and stage designs from the faculty and students in the School of Design and Production. Tickets are $20, $15 for students with ID at www.uncsa.edu.

