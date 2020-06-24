AUTHORS IS THE WORD: Authoring Action will have a Facebook livestream event at 6 p.m. June 26 from ARTC Theatre in the Downtown Arts District, Winston-Salem. “P.O.V.” (Point of View) will feature the organization’s current Assegai and Renaissance authors, including Jimmie “JJ” Jeter and Sylvia Smith. Before the novel coronavirus pandemic, Jeter played six different parts, including Hamilton on Broadway in the musical “Hamilton.” Smith is a collaborating musician and lead mentor for Authoring Action. The authors will bring their points of view to the stage in a night of spoken word, music and visual art. For the live stream, go to Facebook.com/Authoringaction.
Spoken word, music art takes stage on Facebook livestream
Fran Daniel
