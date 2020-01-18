In 2015, playwright Joshua Harmon followed his Broadway hit “Bad Jews” with another comedy, “Significant Other.” It played at Roundabout Theatre in New York, then moved to Broadway for a limited run in 2017.
Spirit Gum Theatre Company will bring “Significant Other” to Winston-Salem for two Thursday through Saturday runs at Art for Art’s Sake downtown starting on Jan. 23.
Mark Pirolo is directing the eight-actor play for Spirit Gum. He’s also responsible for bringing the script to the theater company’s attention.
“I guess I’m the one who generated this,” Pirolo said, “because I saw it in New York a couple of years ago, and loved it. In addition
to having an amazingly entertaining evening — it’s a very funny show, almost all the way through — it just resonated with me a great deal.”
While Pirolo’s experience with these situations was well in the past, “It’s about what happens when you leave that kind of safe place of college or your early twenties, particularly the friendships that are made in that situation. And then, life starts to take over,” he said.
“I have to say that my first thought after I saw it, as I was leaving the theater, was, ‘this would be an incredible show for Spirit Gum.’” When they read the script, the Spirit Gum company members agreed.
Pirolo and cast members Michael Ackerman (Jordan Berman), Mary Margaret Coble (Kiki), Caitlin Stafford (Laura) and Drew Poplin (Zach/Conrad) discussed the play partway through the rehearsal process.
Other cast members include Linda Shillito (Vanessa), Sharon Andrews (Helene Burman), Ben Hege (Will/Tony) and Caleb Cabiness (Evan/Roger). Jon Furr is the stage manager.
“Significant Other” circles around Joshua, a single gay man in his late 20s who earlier could always fall back on his three lady friends, Kiki, Laura and Vanessa. But as a series of weddings occur, it becomes obvious to Joshua that he’s missing a significant other of his own.
“One of the things I enjoy about this show is how much I relate to Jordan,” actor Michael Ackerman said. “I told a friend it kind of feels like I am painting a slightly skewed self-portrait some nights.
“There are some positive aspects to Jordan’s character, and some less-than-admirable traits. For me, it’s where theater and therapy intersect.”
The character of Kiki, one of Jordan’s woman friends, is played by Mary Margaret Coble.
“I am, and I think most of us in the cast are, right in this age range where we’re starting to see the people around us settling down, buying houses, getting engaged, having babies,” Coble said. “As one who is not doing those things, it’s easy to look at yourself and wonder what you’re doing wrong, if you’re doing something wrong.
“I laughed the whole way through reading it the first time, because it was so relatable to me.”
Coble’s character is the first of the women to get married, “which none of them expected.”
Caitlin Stafford plays Laura, Jordan’s best woman friend and the last to go. She said that, like Michael, she actually related a lot to Jordan, too.
“It’s just such a relatable show to people in this age range when people are going off on different paths in their lives,” she said.
Drew Poplin is one of three male actors who each play two characters in the production. In his case, he is Conrad (Kiki’s husband) and Zach, a potential love interest for Jordan.
“They are really different people,” he said.
“I think the most enjoyable part for me, going against the grain a little bit, to be honest, is that the first time I read it, I didn’t really ‘get’ it,” Poplin said. “It didn’t fully resonate with me until I saw the first rehearsal and experienced the cast bringing their characters to life.”
Poplin feels that the way the four actors playing Jordan and his three women friends have chosen to portray the characters “make them clearly defined, and the dynamic among the four of them is so interesting because it really works. It seems really genuine.”
Despite its serious moments — such as a tangential conversation with Joshua’s grandmother — the group feels confident that there will be laughter.
“We can guarantee that the audience will find it funny,” Pirolo said. “And I can’t tell you how excited and thankful I am that this cast is so good.”
