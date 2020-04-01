Tim has recently begun trying this fun, eclectic streaming channel from the video label, available through the Roku device. It has "Mystery Science Theater 3000," cult movies, classic TV such as "Car 54, Where Are You?," The Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts, shows featuring the Marx Brothers, and much more. One silly but enjoyable option is to watch some cult movies in VHS mode, complete with low-res images, and tracking problems just like a videotape rental from the '80s.
On Saturday and Sunday, the channel will have a marathon in honor of cult filmmaker Roger Corman's birthday, including such classics as "Attack of the Crab Monsters," "Starcrash," "Eat My Dust!," "Deathsport," "Chopping Mall" and "Crazy Mama." Horror buffs may also want to check out the Shudder streaming service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.