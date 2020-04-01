SHARK-WEEK

A reef shark swims in the Maldives in 2007.

 Nadja Brandt/Bloomberg

A TOOTHY MARATHON: Remember when we were more afraid of giant toothy predators than viruses? Good times. Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week festivities won’t be for several months yet, but the channel is giving us a chummy little taste of it this weekend, with the “Shark Week in a Weekend” marathon starting at 9 a.m. April 4 and 5. The specials include “Shark Vortex,” “Great Hammerhead Invasion,” “Air Jaws Strike Back,” “Bear Vs. Shark,” “Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark,” and “Naked and Afraid of Sharks,” plus appearances by such celebrities as Shaq, Guy Fieri, Ronda Rousey and Michael Phelps. At 9 p.m. Saturday, they will also be showing Discovery’s first scripted feature film, “Capsized: Blood in the Water,” with a cast including Josh Duhamel.

Tim Clodfelter

