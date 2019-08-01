The current season of "Baskets," an FX comedy starring Wilkesboro native Zach Galifianakis, will be the show's last. FX announced Wednesday that the series will end with the season four finale, which will air Aug. 22.
The quirky series follows Chip and Dale Baskets, an aspiring clown and his fussy brother, both played by Galifianakis, and their mother, played by Louie Anderson.
Anderson won an Emmy for supporting actor in a comedy series and was nominated two additional times, and Galifianakis was also nominated in the lead actor category.
In a statement announcing the end of the series, Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, said, "Over four seasons, 'Baskets' has taken its place among the great FX comedies as an endearing and hilarious look at the dreams and ambition of 'Chip Baskets' and his extended, loving family.
"This show has been a joy for everyone at FX, and we are grateful to (executive producer) Jonathan Krisel, Zach Galifianakis, Louie Anderson, (co-star) Martha Kelly and the rest of the cast and crew for giving us the gem that is 'Baskets.'"
The series airs at 10 p.m. Thursdays on FX. The seventh of ten episodes in season four airs tonight (Aug. 1), revolving around a carpet emergency that interrupts wedding plans.