FAMILY TREE: For folks interested in different outlets amid the Winston-Salem and Forsyth County stay-at-home orders, the Forsyth County Library has ideas, including looking up your family tree for free at http://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=25179. People can use Ancestry.com for free from their homes until April 30. They can access a database simply by using their library card. The database includes millions of census records, obituaries, birth certificates, marriage documents to help them discover their family tree and heritage.
Search your family tree for free
Fran Daniel
Tags
Fran Daniel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Missing businessman found dead, 'no foul play' suspected, police say
-
Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem
-
Second COVID-19 death in Forsyth County; Winston-Salem closes dog parks over crowd concerns
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
'A new stage in this crisis.' Forsyth and Davidson counties see double-digit increase in coronavirus cases
Promotions
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.