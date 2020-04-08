Free Ancestry.com

Elsie and Salem Weiss circa 1878. The Forsyth County Public Library is offering free access to Ancestry.com through April 30.

 Walt Unks

FAMILY TREE: For folks interested in different outlets amid the Winston-Salem and Forsyth County stay-at-home orders, the Forsyth County Library has ideas, including looking up your family tree for free at http://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=25179. People can use Ancestry.com for free from their homes until April 30. They can access a database simply by using their library card. The database includes millions of census records, obituaries, birth certificates, marriage documents to help them discover their family tree and heritage.

Fran Daniel

