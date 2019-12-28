Jan. 17-26: Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present “Science Fiction Double Feature: The Plays of Ray Bradbury” at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays in the Mountcastle Theatre at the Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem. The show includes two of Bradbury’s one-act plays: “Kaleidoscope” and “The Wonderful Ice Cream Suit.” “Kaleidoscope,” a drama, finds six astronauts and their captain facing their own mortality as they drift through space. “The Wonderful Ice Cream Suit,” a comedy, begs the question, “Do clothes really make the man?” This is the first production in The Little Theatre’s new Spotlight Series. Tickets are $15 at 336-725-4001 or www.ltofws.org .

