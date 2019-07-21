Sawtooth School for Visual Art has appointed Amy Jordan to the role of executive director.
Jordan had served as interim executive director since the departure in January of former president and chief executive Geoff Corbin. Before that, she was the vice president of Arts and Innovation and had filled various roles at Sawtooth for the past seven years.
“Amy quickly jumped into the head role at Sawtooth, successfully navigating challenges and demonstrating her dedication and aptitude for leading the organization,” said William K. Woltz III, chairman of the board of the Sawtooth. “Her devotion to and love for Sawtooth will surely be a great asset to us an organization, and we are very excited to move into our 75th year under her leadership.”
During her time at Sawtooth, Jordan has established new programs, reinvigorated others, and opened new studios for printmaking and textiles. A multimedia artist with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Salem College, Jordan developed Sawtooth’s Art and Wellness program, which uses visual arts to help oncology patients and their caregivers cope with stress and complex problems.
She has formed numerous community partnerships, including with Speedball, Trellis Supportive Care, Cancer Services, Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, SECU Family House, Olio, Mixxer, Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools and Aperture Cinema. Earlier in her career, Amy ran the Grace Centre Gallery in Asheville.
Jordan first became acquainted with Sawtooth in high school, when she participated in the Summer Arts Honors Program, which she credits as being a turning point in her lifelong arts journey.
“I’m so excited to lead an Arts organization that has had such a profound impact on my life,” Jordan said. “Sawtooth turns 75 next year, and my goal is simple: to work with our talented board and staff so that we can continue to provide outstanding arts and crafts instruction and inspire creativity in our community.”
Sawtooth is a nonprofit community arts school. It is based on the notion that making art teaches us as individuals to think imaginatively and creatively. Sawtooth offers opportunities to work with traditional and new media, and in the process, to develop confidence, competence and creativity.
Along with its role as an incubator for visual art, Sawtooth supports the community through its scholarships and Art and Wellness program, serving cancer patients, survivors and their caretakers.
“Making art and the benefits of a creative life are a reality at Sawtooth,” Jordan said. “Through the visual arts process we find a place of respite and creative identity. Sawtooth is your space to create.”