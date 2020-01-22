MANDO MAN: Sam Bush, whose mandolin and fiddle playing pushed the boundaries of bluegrass, will play at the Historic Earle Theater, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy, on Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. A virtuoso musician, Bush plays a fun, high-energy concert that veers into bluegrass, rock and reggae. Over the course of nearly 50 years, the MerleFest stalwart has played with such musical giants as Leon Russell, Emmylou Harris and Béla Fleck. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.sambush.com/tour for more information.

Load comments