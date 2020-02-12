Relish Artist Merlyn Bost

Merlyn Bost has work in the new exhibition at Salem College.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal/

ROCK THE VOTE: Salem College will mark the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, with “100 in 2020: Musings on Women & Voting Rights,” an exhibition of artwork. The opening reception will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Elberson Fine Arts Center, 500 E. Salem Ave. An open call went out to artists, inviting them to reflect on how they would visually represent women’s suffrage and women’s empowerment. Merlyn Bost, pictured above, is among the artists with work in the show.

Lisa O’Donnell

Load comments