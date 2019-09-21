Salem Band will present an afternoon of music from movies, including “Somewhere in Time,” “Casablanca,” “O Brother Where Art Thou,” “Star Wars” and “Robinhood” at 3 p.m. today, Sept. 22, in Hanes Auditorium, Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem College and Academy campus.

The band will play music by Erich Korngold and John Williams chosen by Salem Band members. Eileen Young, music director, will conduct.

Admission is free. For information, visit www.salemband. org or SalemBandFan on Facebook.

