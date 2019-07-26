"5" Royales

The members of the Winston-Salem R&B group the “5” Royales were (clockwise from bottom) Lowman Pauling, James Moore, Obadiah Carter, Eugene Tanner and John Tanner. The influential group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

The "5" Royales were a Winston-Salem group that fused gospel with R&B, laying the foundation for rock and roll. Group members were Lowman Pauling, John Tanner, Eugene Tanner, James Moore and Obadiah Carter. Otto Jeffries was an early member and, later, manager. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

