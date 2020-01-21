People Ozzy Osbourne

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, Ozzy Osbourne poses for photographers upon arrival at the Pride of Britain Awards 2015 in London. ocker Ozzy Osbourne is in a hospital. Sharon Osbourne wrote on Twitter Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, the 70-year-old was admitted “following some complications from the flu.” She wrote doctors believe “this is the best way to get him of a quicker road to recovery.”(Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

 Joel Ryan

NEW YORK (AP) — Rocker Ozzy Osbourne says that he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement.

The 71-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath said during an interview on “Good Morning America” that aired Tuesday that the diagnosis came after a fall last year.

Osbourne had to cancel tour dates last year due to health troubles. Osbourne said he really wants to get well and get back to performing because he misses his fans.

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, told GMA that the diagnosis “was not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination,” but he had good days and bad days.

Osbourne and his family, including his children and wife, were the stars of their own reality show called “The Osbournes.”

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

Tags

Load comments