RiverRun will screen a documentary about the Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax, Virginia called “Fiddlin’” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Reeves Theater, Elkin.
The film’s sound recordist, Winston-Salem resident Tom Hauser, will attend both screenings and provide commentary. Additional guests for the Elkin screening will be Vicki Vlasic, the film’s producer, and Kitty Amaral, a musician who is in the film and will perform at the screening.
Sister filmmakers Julie Simone and Vicki Vlasic returned to their Appalachian roots to film at the Old Fiddler’s Convention run by the Galax Moose Lodge. They were given permission to film for the first time in its 80-year history after Lodge members discovered they knew the sisters’ grandfather.
This film shines a light on what is best about America and shows the uplifting power of music. Wayne Henderson, a world-renowned luthier known as the “Guitar God,” is a master craftsman and master storyteller. His friendship with 11-year-old guitar prodigy Presley Barker shows how closely knit a community of musicians can be.
Tickets for The Ramkat screening are $12 plus tax and fees at www.theramkat.com or at the door. Tickets for the Reeves screening are $12, $6 each for seniors and students plus tax and fees at www.reeves theater.com or at the door.
