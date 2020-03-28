Though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented this from being the first weekend of the RiverRun International Film Festival, organizers are finding new ways to share their love of film with audiences.
“RiverRun Recommends” will make recommendations of films, including some that played at previous festivals, that are available through various streaming services, as well as suggestions of books that are available through download for e-reading.
“Everyone at RiverRun is terribly sad we’re not getting to share what promised to be an outstanding festival with our community,” said Rob Davis, executive director of the festival, in a statement. “However, what we can share are some film and film book recommendations to help our friends pass the time at home.”
To that end, they are using various social media platforms — including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and an email newsletter available by signing up at www.riverrunfilm.com — to offer suggestions from staff members as well as filmmakers, authors and special guests who had been at previous festivals or were planning to be at this year’s event.
Among movies that had been scheduled to be included in this year’s festival, “Resistance,” a World War II-era drama starring Jesse Eisenberg, and “Making Apes,” a documentary about the makeup work behind the “Planet of the Apes” films, are available on digital platforms.
Here are some of RiverRun’s recommendations and their availability:
- “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” — The story of 85-year-old sushi master Jiro Ono, his renowned Tokyo restaurant, and his relationship with his son and eventual heir, Yoshikazu. “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” is available on Hulu and the Dox Channel of Prime Video.
- “Galaxy Quest” — An adventure-comedy that features the alumni cast of a space opera television series having to play their roles as the real thing to defend Earth and an alien race from a reptilian warlord! “Galaxy Quest” is available on YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes and Vudu.
- “The Gospel According to André” — An intimate portrait of André Leon Tally, a fixture in the world of fashion. Kate Novack’s film takes viewers on a journey from André’s roots growing up in the segregated South to becoming one of the most influential tastemakers and fashion curators of our time. “The Gospel According to André” is on YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu and Hulu.
- “I Know Where I’m Going”
— A fairytale about a headstrong woman who is going to get married on a small island off the coast of Scotland who gets stuck by weather and meets another man. It has fantastic black-and-white cinematography and is enchanting and unique. “I Know Where I’m Going” is for rent on
- Amazon Prime.
- “Waiting for Guffman” — An aspiring director and the marginally talented amateur cast of a hokey small-town Missouri musical production go overboard when they learn that someone from Broadway will be in attendance. “Waiting for Guffman” is on Vudu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes and Google Play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.