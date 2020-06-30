The RiverRun International Film Festival is joining forces with the Marketplace Drive-In Cinema to show some films that were originally planned for this year's festival. First up, on July 16, Marketplace will show an eclectic collection of short films.
"This is RiverRun's drive-in debut and it's the group of absurdly shocking and hilarious Late Night shorts from our 2020 festival," said Rob Davis, the executive director of RiverRun. "The program includes 10 shorts, with everything from nuns on the run to zombies in powersuits."
Due to some mature content, Davis said, these films are recommended for adult audiences. The screening will start about 9 p.m., when it is dark, and runs one hour and 45 minutes. Tickets are now on sale at mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com
On July 21, RiverRun and Marketplace will present a documentary that was originally planned for this year's festival. "Navigating Thru" tells the story of women hiking all the way through the Appalachian Trail, a feat accomplished by only one-fourth of those who attempt it — and only 25% of those are women, according to the filmmakers. Tickets for it are also on sale now at mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com.
This year's RiverRun festival was canceled back in March due to concerns over COVID-19. At that time, Davis said he hoped to find ways to schedule some screenings "to highlight some of the great films that were part of this year's program."
"We were extremely disappointed to have to cancel the 2020 festival," Davis said, "but we've been delighted to be able to share some of our films through streaming with our virtual theater and now in person with our drive-in screenings.
"We look forward to showing some additional films at the Marketplace Drive-In as their schedule permits."
