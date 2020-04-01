Kyle Webster

Lines of Zen: The Meditative Power of Tracing and Drawing with Kyle Webster (pictured here): 11 a.m. April 10. Bookmarks 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. www.bookmarksnc.org/event/tracing-workshop-kyle-webster

Here are some of the virtual events that we know about. Please send yours to relisheditor@wsjournal.com with “virtual events” in the subject line.

Cooking Live Demo with Sandra Gutierrez: noon. April 2. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. www.bookmarksnc.org/event/cooking-demo-live-sandra-gutierrez

Suds for Shalom: Through April 5. The Unbroken Circle will post a song a day to www.facebook.com/theunbrokencircleband. For more information: www.theshalomprojectnc.org/suds-for-shalom

Spring Plant Sale Online: The plant list will be posted on April 6th. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. Orders and payment due by April 22, and pick-up from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on May 2. www.cienerbotaniclgarden.org.

Insight 3-2-1: 7 p.m. April 7. Recommendation event with staff of Bookmarks. 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. www.bookmarksnc.org/event/insight-3-2-1-now-online

Book Buzz: 6:30 p.m. April 9. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. “The Singer’s Gun” by Emily St. John Mandel. Register at www.bookmarksnc.org.

BTHVN Rocks Book Club: 6:30 p.m. April 14. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. “ The Ensemble” by Aja Gabel. Register at www.bookmarksnc.org.

Well Read Black Girl: 6 p.m. April 22. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler. Register at www.bookmarksnc.org.

Romance Book Club: 6:30 p.m. April 16. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. “The Bromance Book Club” by Lyssa Kay Adams. Register at www.bookmarksnc.org.

Ongoing events

Kaleideum At Home Videos: Visit Kaleideum At Home videos at www.youtu.be/NvppwMqtwUQ, or for more information about other events and activities, visit www.kaleideum.org.

Music with William Hinson: www.smarturl.it/williamhinsonspotify.

Online Yoga Classes: Village Yoga. $10 per class. www.villageyoga.ws.

Social Distancing Yoga: Zoom teaching as well as three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.

Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga

Yoga with Fontaine: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynLamU8vw04 &list=UUSNH-a-ve8vi N450UgDFtRA&index=5, www.youtube.com/channel/UCaKeBMVIELd4fk2YMC7YVOQ

Actual event

Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.

