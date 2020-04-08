Here are some of the virtual events that we know about. Please send yours to relisheditor@wsjournal.com with “virtual events” in the subject line.
Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS.
Book Buzz Book Club: 6:30 p.m. April 9. “The Singer’s Gun” by Emily St. John Mandel. Email beth@bookmarksnc.org to receive a link to participate virtually. For more information: www.bookmarksnc.org/book-buzz.
BTHVN Rocks Book Club: 6:30 p.m. April 14. “The Ensemble” by Aja Gabel. Email kate@bookmarksnc.org to receive a link to participate virtually. For more information: www.bookmarksnc.org/event/bthvn-rocks-ws-book-club-now-online.
Romance Book Club: 6:30 p.m. April 16. “The Bromance Book Club” by Lyssa Kay Adams. Email beth@bookmarksnc.org to receive a link to participate virtually. For more information: www.bookmarksnc.org/event/romance-book-club-now-online.
LGBTQ Book Club: 4 p.m. April 19. “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller. E-mail info@bookmarksnc.org for the link to participate virtually.
Spring Book Club Social: 7 p.m. April 20. Learn about new books coming out soon, new releases and older book favorites with HarperCollins representative, Eric Svenson. $6.50. www.bpt.me/4489041.
Well Read Black Girl: 6 p.m. April 22. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler. www.bookmarksnc.org/event/well-read-black-girl-book-club-now-online.
Book Trivia: 7 p.m. April 27. Email caleb@bookmarksnc.org to receive a link to participate virtually.
”The Language of Flowers” by Vanessa Diffenbaugh: 7 p.m. April 28. Email jamie@bookmarksnc.org to receive a link to participate virtually. For more information: www.bookmarksnc.org/event/bookmarks-book-club-now-online.
Book Buzz Book Club: noon. April 30. “Radiance of Tomorrow” by Ishmael Beah. Email beth@bookmarksnc.org to receive a link to participate virtually. For more information: www.bookmarksnc.org/book-buzz.
Open Mic Night: 5 p.m. April 28. Footnote Coffee and Cocktails, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 120, WS. Local musicians will be playing covers and original songs while sheltering in place. www.triadopenmic.blogspot.com.
Ongoing events
Kaleideum At Home Videos: Visit Kaleideum At Home videos at www.youtu.be/NvppwMqtwUQ or www.kaleideum.org.
Music with William Hinson: www.smarturl.it/williamhinsonspotify.
Bonnie Phillips/Online Yoga Classes: Village Yoga. $10 per class. www.villageyoga.ws.
Shakira B. Bethea/Patreon for Uplyft Your Soul: Meditation offerings from with previews on Instagram @uplyftyoursoul. Students can also sign up for virtual classes at www.mindbodyonline.com.To learn more about each class: www.traintorelax.com/self-care.
Rami Madan/Social Distancing Yoga: Zoom teaching as well as three children’s classes a week, and a restorative yoga class on Thursday nights. Facebook: “Social Distancing” Yoga.
Kristen Williams/Yoga Evolving: K10Yoga. $15-$35, depending on what the student needs. Individual yoga teachers who are in need of an online resource are also posting their classes. For discount codes and more information, visit www.k10yoga
Fontaine Gervasi/Yoga with Fontaine: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynLamU8vw 04&list=UUSNH-a-ve8vi N450UgDFtRA&index=5, www.youtube.com/channel/UCaKeBMVIELd4fk2 YMC7YVOQ
Actual event
Anxiety Disorders/OCD Support Group: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS. A group for people with obsessive compulsive disorder and/or anxiety orders and their friends. 336-816-2531.
