An adaptation of "Wuthering Heights" starring Winston-Salem resident Rosemary Harris with Richard Burton has not been televised in more than 60 years. But it will be shown at 8 p.m. tonight (Friday, Dec. 6) on TCM (Spectrum Cable channel 57).
The production, which aired live in 1958, was made for the anthology series "The DuPont Show of the Month," described as "an irregularly scheduled collection of culturally impressive 90-minute dramas on CBS" by The Complete Directory to Primetime Network and Cable TV Shows
The performance was saved to kinescope, an early recording technique in television, and the broadcast will include the original commercials.
According to an article in the New Yorker, researcher Jane Klain from the Paley Center for Media found the only surviving copy after a 20-year search prompted by Harris inquiring about the adaptation. Harris wanted to see how her performance fared — and particularly, all these decades later, whether she had been caught on-screen hiding a sheet of dialogue she had to refer to in one scene. She had successfully hidden the sheet, it turns out.
The production is being shown as part of an evening of programs featuring Richard Burton, also including two films from the same era, "Look Back in Anger" and "Bitter Victory." TCM does not have any other broadcasts of "Wuthering Heights" on its current schedule.
