Answer: Most of my acting career was spent in television. Other than soap operas — which also included regular roles on NBC’s "Sunset Beach" and CBS’ "Guiding Light" — I reveled in sitcom. I did a ton of sitcoms throughout the late 1980s and 1990s, including recurring on CBS’ "Designing Women" and starring in the CBS’ series, "The Royal Family" playing the daughter of Redd Foxx and Della Reese. Most of those shows were four-camera, shot in front of a live audience, which was great.
My least favorite thing is that, as I got older, TV work became less and less. I remedied that by returning to the stage and writing vehicles for myself. ...
My show was the fastest one to totally sell out and I think it’s because the audience — of mostly mature women — are hungry to see themselves positively portrayed as smart and feisty … and sexy! Especially women of color. TV and film are missing the boat on that one, and I’m filling that gap.